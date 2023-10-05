2023 Super Bowl generates $1.3 billion for Arizona’s economy

PHOENIX — The 2023 Super Bowl generated $1.3 billion in total economic activity or gross output for the state, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced Wednesday.

In an independent study conducted by the L. William Seidman Research Institute at W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, the state’s total contribution to Arizona’s gross domestic product was $726.1 million.

“Super Bowl 57 generated nearly $730 million to the state GDP and it also contributed nearly $500 million worth of income for Arizonans and created thousands of jobs,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

“This is real income for Arizonans who because of Super Bowl 57 had an opportunity to earn a living and support their family.”

Visitors make impact

Out of the data collected from visitors between Feb. 9-12, it found 102,598 out-of-state visitors came to the Valley for Super Bowl LVII, spending over $221 million. 60% of visitors had tickets to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the committee said in a press release.

The 2023 Super Bowl was Arizona’s fourth time hosting the event. It had the largest economic impact of any special event ever held in the state and for any Super Bowl. In comparison, only $719 million in revenue was generated in 2015 when the Super Bowl and Pro Bowl were hosted at State Farm Stadium.

“The impact that we had for that tsunami week of the Super Bowl is $1.3 billion,” David Rousseau, president of Salt River Project and board chair of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee said.

“That’s a 40% uptake from our 2015 number. And so again, there’s something to this and obviously it’s become more and more competitive but it’s a reason why we hosted our fourth game, of course, Super Bowl.

Record breaking event

Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched U.S.-based telecast of all time, reaching approximately 200 million viewers domestically and internationally.

“Our state was not literally on the national stage, but we were on the international stage because this game was broadcast to countries all around the world and over 25 different languages. It was an enormous success,” Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill said.

Valley hotels saw a 90% occupancy rate and took in over $91 million in room revenue during Super Bowl weekend.

“Our entire hospitality and tourism industry did an amazing job at hosting our Super Bowl,” Lisa Urias, director of the Office of Tourism said. “Visitors and most importantly showing them why they should come back and visit again.”

