Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2023 Super Bowl generates $1.3 billion for Arizona’s economy

Oct 5, 2023, 4:25 AM

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defea...

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The 2023 Super Bowl generated $1.3 billion in total economic activity or gross output for the state, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced Wednesday.

In an independent study conducted by the L. William Seidman Research Institute at W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, the state’s total contribution to Arizona’s gross domestic product was $726.1 million.

“Super Bowl 57 generated nearly $730 million to the state GDP and it also contributed nearly $500 million worth of income for Arizonans and created thousands of jobs,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

RELATED STORIES

“This is real income for Arizonans who because of Super Bowl 57 had an opportunity to earn a living and support their family.”

Visitors make impact

Out of the data collected from visitors between Feb. 9-12, it found 102,598 out-of-state visitors came to the Valley for Super Bowl LVII, spending over $221 million. 60% of visitors had tickets to the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the committee said in a press release.

The 2023 Super Bowl was Arizona’s fourth time hosting the event. It had the largest economic impact of any special event ever held in the state and for any Super Bowl. In comparison, only $719 million in revenue was generated in 2015 when the Super Bowl and Pro Bowl were hosted at State Farm Stadium.

“The impact that we had for that tsunami week of the Super Bowl is $1.3 billion,” David Rousseau, president of Salt River Project and board chair of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee said.

“That’s a 40% uptake from our 2015 number. And so again, there’s something to this and obviously it’s become more and more competitive but it’s a reason why we hosted our fourth game, of course, Super Bowl.

Record breaking event

Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched U.S.-based telecast of all time, reaching approximately 200 million viewers domestically and internationally.

“Our state was not literally on the national stage, but we were on the international stage because this game was broadcast to countries all around the world and over 25 different languages. It was an enormous success,” Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill said.

Valley hotels saw a 90% occupancy rate and took in over $91 million in room revenue during Super Bowl weekend.

“Our entire hospitality and tourism industry did an amazing job at hosting our Super Bowl,” Lisa Urias, director of the Office of Tourism said. “Visitors and most importantly showing them why they should come back and visit again.”

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...

Brandon Gray

Arizona AG Kris Mayes calls for groundwater regulation after Saudi farm lease terminated

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in an interview on  KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show that Arizona needs statewide groundwater regulation

11 minutes ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Construction company starts work on Glendale industrial complex

Work is now underway on a 144-acre industrial campus known as The Base in Glendale, officials announced Tuesday.

21 minutes ago

Phoenix police are asking for the publics help in identifying a vehicle of interest that was seen i...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police seek vehicle of interest in fatal West Valley shooting

Police are searching for a vehicle of interest seen in the area where a man was fatally shot Monday night near a West Valley complex. 

8 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Buckeye Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Buckeye police collecting feedback to enhance community experience

The Buckeye Police Department is sending out surveys to residents who call in an effort to better serve the community's needs.

8 hours ago

Sen. Mark Kelly spoke on the Senate floor on Ukraine aid on Wednesday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Ge...

KTAR.com

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona urges continued Ukraine support in speech on Senate floor

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona spoke on the need to continue military aid to Ukraine on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Little girl gets her wish to be Princess Belle granted...

KTAR.com

Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

2023 Super Bowl generates $1.3 billion for Arizona’s economy