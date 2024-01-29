PHOENIX – The West Valley suburb of Tolleson is looking to lease out a city-owned property to a restaurant or bar business.

The building at 9353 W. Van Buren St., about a half-mile west of the Tolleson Civic Center, consists of approximately 1,184 rentable square feet.

The city is hosting a site visit at 10 a.m. Tuesday for potential tenants who want to check out the property and ask questions about leasing it.

The space is being offered on a two-year lease with a three-year option at a rate of $1,000 per month. The property will be leased as is, with improvements the financial responsibility of the business.

Vendors looking to move forward with a deal have until Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. to submit a letter of interest to the Tolleson Development Services Department.

City officials plan to announce their chosen tenant by Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

