Eastbound Interstate 10 closed in downtown Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed Friday night due to a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The crash that caused the closure was near Seventh Avenue, about two-and-a-half miles away from Chase Field, where the Arizona Diamondbacks were playing the San Diego Padres.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes, as ADOT gave no timetable for when the eastbound lanes would reopen.

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

