ARIZONA NEWS

$12K reward offered for information leading to arrest of child assault suspect in Mesa

May 3, 2024, 8:00 PM

Mesa child assault suspect....

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspect involved in a February attempted sexual assault case concerning a minor in Mesa. (Silent Witness Photo)

(Silent Witness Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Mesa child assault suspect from earlier this year.

The incident happened within a Mesa apartment complex near Sossaman Road and University Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, Sgt. Brian Bower said in a video posted to social media.

The man threatened the victim with a knife and attempted to sexually assault her, Bower said. The suspect then fled on foot.

He is described as a Black male with spikey hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo and dark pants.

The impact the Mesa child assault has had on the family

The mother of the child who was assaulted put her own money into the reward total in an effort to stress the severity of the incident.

“It’s something that racks us to the core. The $12,000 is symbolic for her age, and I thought that it would really touch someone and hopefully be enough. I hope it’s enough, and I pray it’s enough. But all I can do is my best in trying to spread the word and getting this out there,” the mother said in the video.

The Chandler Police Department partnered with Silent Witness to help find the suspect.

“He’s still out there, and it will happen again until he’s found. I know that [the] Mesa Police Department is doing everything that they can, but we need more help,” she said.

“I don’t want time to pass. I don’t want too much time to pass before someone comes forward.”

Anyone with information about details from that night or the suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

