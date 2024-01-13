PHOENIX — The City of Tolleson is asking current and former residents to contribute to the creation of a commemorative book of memories for the old City Hall complex, which is slated for demolition.

The goal of the book is “to capture and preserve the cherished moments and stories that have shaped the community over the years,” according to a press release on the city’s website.

The book will include these historic landmarks – the old City Hall, Senior Center, Library, Court, Police Department and Council Chambers.

Residents, past and present, are encouraged to share any photographs they may have of these structures.

The deadline for submission of photos is Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Only high-resolution photographs related to the old City Hall, Senior Center, Library, Court, Police Department and Council Chambers should be submitted.

Participants are asked to email photographs to publicaffairs@tolleson.az.gov or drop them off at the Tolleson Civic Center, which is located at 9055 W. Van Buren St., during business hours and to include a brief description or caption for each photograph.

More information is available online.

