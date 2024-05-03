Close
Walmart nixes plans to open Arizona health centers, will close other US clinics

May 3, 2024, 4:00 PM

Walmart operates 23 stores in Arizona, including this supercenter with pharmacy at 9600 N. Metro Parkway in Phoenix.

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Walmart Health, which had planned to open a total of nearly 80 medical clinics by the end of 2024, including in Arizona, is scrapping those plans and is closing the 51 centers it already opened.

After Walmart Inc. launched its Walmart Health division in 2019 in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, the goal was to open six clinics this year in metro Phoenix within Walmart Supercenters, either inside the stores or next to them, depending on each location, near existing pharmacies where possible.

Those plans to open the centers in 2024 in metro Phoenix got pushed back to early 2025. Walmart had opened centers in six states, according to its website, in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Texas.

None of the Arizona centers ever got off the ground and won’t be opening after all, said Annie Patterson, director of global communications and corporate affairs for Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

