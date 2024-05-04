Close
Loop 101 Pima southbound lanes reopened in Scottsdale after crash causes closure

May 3, 2024, 5:30 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

Loop 101 southbound lanes in Scottsdale closed after a crash on Friday. (ADOT Cam photo)...

Loop 101 southbound lanes in Scottsdale closed after a crash on Friday. (ADOT Cam photo)

(ADOT Cam photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima freeway at Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale are back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure, which was in effect for more than three hours, was due to a crash at milepost 42.

The southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m., and residual delays in the area were expected to last about another 30 minutes, according to the Scottsdale Traffic Management Center.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

...

