PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima freeway at Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale are back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure, which was in effect for more than three hours, was due to a crash at milepost 42.

Looks bizarre to see no traffic on the L-101 Pima Fwy SB at Pima Road/90th Street. A deadly motorcycle crash has the freeway closed at Shea Blvd. #KTARtrafficAlert #KTARtraffic #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/10ALTbVWhs — Chuck Rowe KTAR (@KTARChuck) May 3, 2024

The southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m., and residual delays in the area were expected to last about another 30 minutes, according to the Scottsdale Traffic Management Center.

The northbound lanes were unaffected.

