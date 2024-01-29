Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA HOMELESSNESS NEWS

New Phoenix court helps those experiencing homelessness through the legal system

Jan 29, 2024, 4:25 AM

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Court is now in session — the Phoenix Community Court that is.

It is a new path through the legal system where people experiencing homelessness who are facing low-level criminal charges can receive support instead of traditional punishment. The community court is located inside the Phoenix Municipal Court Building in downtown Phoenix. Two judges preside over the court and it operates two days a week.

Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego spoke at a media event about how this specialty court will help people.

“Each story is unique, and the Community Court recognizes that and puts caring individuals together with a person experiencing homelessness to find solutions,” Gallego said.

Each person is assigned a city prosecutor who assesses whether someone is eligible for the program. It presents a unique dynamic where prosecutors and defense attorneys work together to create personalized plans.

David Ward, director of the public defender’s office spoke at a media availability after a tour of the court.

RELATED STORIES

“This is an opportunity to … get out of a life of crime, get out of a life of homelessness or where you’re marginally homeless and also take care of this case,” he said.

Services can include mental health treatment, workforce development programs and addiction assistance. Those who complete their individualized plan can have their charges dropped, lowered or suspended.

Phoenix District 1 Councilwoman Ann O’Brien clarified this does not mean that those going through the court get off scot-free. She said participants have a choice between getting the services they need or facing the standard consequences.

“Make no mistake one path is not easier than another. Participants going through the Community Court will be held responsible for their actions. If they do not progress through the steps at a reasonable pace, or if whatever time they choose to stop taking services, then they will return to the normal judicial process and be sentenced like everyone else,” O’Brien said.

The community court, public defender’s office and the service organization Community Bridges, Inc. are all located on the same floor to make the process as easy as possible and avoid potential pitfalls where participants simply give up.

“When people come to the court for their arraignment, they go to the second floor,” Ward said. “They’re told to go to the fourth floor just to get a public defender. We lose about between 2%-4% of those people who for whatever reason don’t make it two floors.”

He said that’s amplified for those who are homeless who may be told to come back in 30 days or 90 days.

“Now when we realize their eligible for community court, we walk them up to the fourth floor, we get them assigned to the public defender’s office, and then we immediately take them right next door to our suite where CBI will help them begin the process of getting them into services,” Ward said.

He said that provides fewer touchpoints and fewer chances to fail.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Homelessness News

Point in time homelessness count 2024...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Here’s an inside look at Valley’s yearly census of unhoused population

It was a cold, rainy morning as volunteers and city and nonprofit workers gathered in Phoenix this week for the 2024 point-in-time homelessness count.

3 days ago

AZ Hugs was denied a special event permit by Tempe. (AZ Hugs Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe denies permit for nonprofit group offering free picnics for unhoused people

Tempe has denied a permit for a nonprofit group that offers free picnics for unhoused people, citing problems with trash and leftover drug paraphernalia.

5 days ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

About $89M going to affordable housing projects in Arizona and to combat homelessness

Nearly $90 million in funding was awarded to affordable housing projects across the state and to combat homelessness.

17 days ago

Maricopa County leaders need thousands of volunteers to collect data for its annual homelessness "P...

Serena O'Sullivan

Volunteers needed for annual Valley point-in-time homelessness count

Maricopa County leaders need volunteers to collect data for its annual homelessness "Point in Time" count.

25 days ago

A man engages with a woman experiencing homeless in Phoenix, Arizona...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix provides update on those relocated when Zone homeless encampment was cleared

Phoenix officials provided an update about the status of people who had to move when The Zone homeless encampment was cleared.

1 month ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How you can give back in the Phoenix area during the holidays

How you can give back in the Phoenix area during the holidays. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KTARNews X: […]

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

New Phoenix court helps those experiencing homelessness through the legal system