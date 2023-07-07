Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix creates specialty court for people experiencing homelessness

Jul 7, 2023, 1:03 PM

The city of Phoenix is creating a specialty court to handle certain cases involving people experien...

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Kinnerup)

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Kinnerup)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The city of Phoenix is creating a specialty court to handle certain cases involving people experiencing homelessness, providing them with services beyond what the traditional criminal justice system offers.

“Too often, people experiencing homelessness might be cycling through the justice system with repeat offenses … such as trespassing, loitering, petty theft, things like that, and this program isn’t to take away accountability for those charges. It’s to add additional resources and opportunity for people while they’re taking those steps of accountability,” Scott Hall, deputy director of Phoenix’s Office of Homeless Solutions, told KTAR News 92.3 FM last week.

The Phoenix Community Court will be the city’s fourth therapeutic court system, joining Veterans Court, Behavioral Health Court and Maricopa County Regional Homeless Court.

“This is another therapeutic court model which is intended to get services to individuals that are cycling through the justice system to see if they can reduce recidivism, get people connected mainly to housing, shelter and other options to help them be successful in their lives,” Hall said.

RELATED STORIES

The Phoenix City Council authorized the Community Court by an 8-1 vote during a June 28 meeting. Councilman Jim Waring was the lone dissenter.

How much will Community Court cost Phoenix?

The specialty court will cost an estimated $2.3 million a year to operate. The city plans to hire 11 full-time positions plus 10 contracted navigators to establish the system.

The city prosecutor’s office will review cases to determine if the defendant is eligible for Community Court.

Individuals who accept entry into the specialty court will receive a customized service plan with milestones such as attaining more stable housing.

If they complete the plan successfully — aka graduation — the case will be dismissed, the charges will be reduced or the the subject will receive a suspended sentence.

Those who don’t complete their service plan will return to regular court proceedings.

“This is our opportunity to provide that help that they want and they need,” Hall said.

What Phoenix departments are involved in new court system?

The program will be a collaboration among multiple city agencies, including the municipal courts, police department and prosecutor and public defender offices.

“We’re looking to better see how we can serve people within the city of Phoenix as they go through the justice system,” Hall said.

Phoenix Community Court is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to address its growing homelessness problem.

The initiatives included the creation of a structured campground for people who are being cleared out of the Zone homeless encampment but refuse to move to an indoor shelter.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

glendale-az-police-animal-wrangling...

Stephen Gugliociello

Glendale Police run down loose goats, mule in the streets

Glendale Police received a call on Saturday that two goats were in the road near 80th and Glendale avenues.

13 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. The two people whose bodies were found in a south Phoen...

KTAR.com

Police cite murder-suicide in deaths of 2 people in south Phoenix apartment

The two people whose bodies were found in a south Phoenix apartment Monday night apparently died in a murder-suicide incident.

13 hours ago

A suspect, Shawn Gagne, is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers during a barricade st...

KTAR.com

Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Mesa police officers

A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers during a standoff at a Mesa apartment complex Thursday night.

13 hours ago

harris stands in front of crowd while visiting Arizona...

Kylie Werner | Cronkite News

Kamala Harris discusses commitment to Native communities during Arizona visit

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday visited the Gila River Indian Community to tout the Biden Administration's Investing in America agenda.

13 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency)...

KTAR.com

Long stretch of US 60 in eastern Arizona still closed because of Flying V Fire

More than 50 miles of U.S. 60 between Globe and Show Low in eastern Arizona remained closed Friday because of the Flying V Fire.

13 hours ago

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers has been interviewed by the FBI as a part of a criminal p...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers interviewed by FBI on 2020 election probe

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers spoke to the FBI as a part of a criminal probe related to former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Phoenix creates specialty court for people experiencing homelessness