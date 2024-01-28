PHOENIX — If a resident in Avondale is hoping to put their home up as a vacation spot this season, they’ll be required a license starting Thursday.

The ordinance was adopted by the city’s council in October 2023, attempting to strike a balance between property owners and the “need for enhanced safety and compliance within the city,” according to the city’s press release.

The application process includes:

providing emergency contact information

ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations

maintaining liability insurance of at least $500,000

Operators will also be compelled to conduct background checks on every renter to ensure they are not registered sex offenders. Those advertising must also publish their license number.

To ensure compliance with the ordinance, there will be penalties for non-compliance ranging from $500 to $3,500.

More information about the licensing process, including a link to apply, can be found at the Avondale web site.

