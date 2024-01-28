Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Avondale’s short-term rental ordinance goes into effect Thursday

Jan 28, 2024

PHOENIX — If a resident in Avondale is hoping to put their home up as a vacation spot this season, they’ll be required a license starting Thursday.

The ordinance was adopted by the city’s council in October 2023, attempting to strike a balance between property owners and the “need for enhanced safety and compliance within the city,” according to the city’s press release

The application process includes:

  • providing emergency contact information
  • ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations
  • maintaining liability insurance of at least $500,000

Operators will also be compelled to conduct background checks on every renter to ensure they are not registered sex offenders. Those advertising must also publish their license number.

To ensure compliance with the ordinance, there will be penalties for non-compliance ranging from $500 to $3,500.

More information about the licensing process, including a link to apply, can be found at the Avondale web site.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

