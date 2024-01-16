PHOENIX — No need to be bored when you have board games — especially one featuring a West Valley city.

The City of Avondale has launched Discover Avondale-opoly, a board game which encapsulates the spirit of the city. With a roll of the dice, players can travel around city landmarks such as Phoenix Raceway, Friendship Park, The BLVD and Sam Garcia Library.

Unveiling Avondale-opoly! Featured in this month's West Valley View, our exclusive board game captures Avondale's essence! Roll the dice, explore iconic spots like Phoenix Raceway, and collect unique properties. Get yours at Visitor Center Gift Shop, Mon-Thurs, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/4fL4qfBEeY — City of Avondale, AZ (@AZAvondale) January 8, 2024

The game was brought together through the collaboration between the city’s marketing and public relations department and Late for the Sky LLC.

The board game is available exclusively at the Avondale Visitor Center & Conference Center Gift Shop from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 11460 W Civic Center Drive, Avondale.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.