New board game celebrates sites and sounds of Avondale

Jan 16, 2024, 4:25 AM

(Photo courtesy of @AZAvondale/Twitter)

PHOENIX — No need to be bored when you have board games — especially one featuring a West Valley city.

The City of Avondale has launched Discover Avondale-opoly, a board game which encapsulates the spirit of the city. With a roll of the dice, players can travel around city landmarks such as Phoenix Raceway, Friendship Park, The BLVD and Sam Garcia Library.

The game was brought together through the collaboration between the city’s marketing and public relations department and Late for the Sky LLC.

The board game is available exclusively at the Avondale Visitor Center & Conference Center Gift Shop from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 11460 W Civic Center Drive, Avondale.

