Man seriously injured in shooting near Phoenix mall
Jan 20, 2024, 7:30 AM
(Adobe Stock Photo)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the Christown Spectrum mall in Phoenix on Friday night that has left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.
According to police, officers responded to a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 7:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was part of an argument.
No other information was immediately released.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.