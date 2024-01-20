Man seriously injured in shooting near Phoenix mall

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the Christown Spectrum mall in Phoenix on Friday night that has left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to police, officers responded to a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 7:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was part of an argument.

No other information was immediately released.

