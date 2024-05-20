Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Over Easy to host grand opening for 2nd Queen Creek location this weekend

May 20, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:48 am

Breakfast restaurant Over Easy to celebrate its 15th location opening with a Welcome Weekend event ...

Over Easy menu items (Over Easy Facebook photo).

(Over Easy Facebook photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Breakfast restaurant Over Easy will host a grand opening for the launch of its second Queen Creek location at the end of the week.

The new restaurant located at Gantzel and Combs roads will celebrate with a “Welcome Weekend'” event from 9 a.m-1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release.

What will be at the Welcome Weekend event?

The Welcome Weekend event will be for all ages and will include giveaways, menu tastings, live music, face painting for kids and more.

Over Easy is offering a Kids Eat Free promotion on during the Welcome Weekend, available for dine-in at the new location. Kids can eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.

Adults can enjoy penny mimosas (limit one per guest) with the purchase of an entrée.

“We are looking forward to opening our 15th Over Easy and second location in Queen Creek,” said COO Brian Terpay in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring even more of Over Easy’s signature flavors and exceptional breakfast experiences to a community we’ve come to love.”

The new restaurant features a main dining room, bar and patio area. The menu will include favorites such as the Banana Nut French Toast, Golden Waffle Dogs, the Chilaquiles, the Monte Cristo, fresh salads and sandwiches and more. 

Over Easy is opening two more locations in Peoria and Goodyear this year, according to a press release.

Employment opportunities are online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

