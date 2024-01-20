PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault for an incident that took place Aug. 18, 2023, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Friday.

The man, Christopher Fantastic, was indicted over his alleged role in an assault that took place outside a Gilbert In-N-Out Burger. The indictment added that Fantastic punched a victim while the victim was already on the ground.

Four other people, including two minors, also faced charges over the attack.

During a court appearance earlier in January, a prosecutor implied he was part of a group involved in multiple attacks without specifically mentioning the Gilbert Goons.

Fantastic was already implicated in an assault from May 29, 2023, in which 30-40 youths were involved in a fight.

Additionally, on Jan. 4, after news of multiple violent East Valley attacks attributed to the Gilbert Goons came to light, a man reported to police that his stepson had been assaulted during the brawl.

Investigators used witness accounts and video evidence to connect a 17-year-old and Fantastic to the attack. The minor, whose name was not released because of his age, was taken into custody last Thursday.

