ARIZONA NEWS

Carefree Fire Department invites public to celebrate debut of 2 new trucks

Jan 17, 2024, 7:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The town's new Engine 821 is state-of-the-art, according to a Tuesday announcement. (Town of Carefree Photo/via Facebook) Pictured above is the brush truck. These vehicles are designed specially to help firefighters, water and other firefighting equipment access fires. (Town of Carefree Photo/via Facebook) There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the two new additions to the town's fleet of fire vehicles. (Town of Carefree Photo/via Facebook) This flyer advertises the Friday event, which starts at 1:30 p.m. (Town of Carefree Photo/via Facebook)

PHOENIX — The Carefree Fire Department will dedicate two new trucks during a public celebration Friday.

“We are delighted to introduce the newest additions to our emergency response fleet,” the town said in a Facebook post.

The vehicles will make their public debut at Station 821, which is on Tom Darlington Drive just south of Cave Creek Road.

The event will kick off at 1:30 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony preceding the open house.

Visitors can see the two state-of-the-art fire vehicles:

– Engine 821, a new fire engine
– Brush 823, the new brush truck

Carefree officials said both vehicles were designed to enhance the town’s ability to fight fires and keep the community safe.

Visitors checking out the open house will be able to enjoy hot dogs, chips and refreshments.

