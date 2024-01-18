PHOENIX — The Carefree Fire Department will dedicate two new trucks during a public celebration Friday.

“We are delighted to introduce the newest additions to our emergency response fleet,” the town said in a Facebook post.

The vehicles will make their public debut at Station 821, which is on Tom Darlington Drive just south of Cave Creek Road.

The event will kick off at 1:30 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony preceding the open house.

Visitors can see the two state-of-the-art fire vehicles:

– Engine 821, a new fire engine

– Brush 823, the new brush truck

Carefree officials said both vehicles were designed to enhance the town’s ability to fight fires and keep the community safe.

Visitors checking out the open house will be able to enjoy hot dogs, chips and refreshments.

