PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department broke ground on a new fire station near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in the West Valley.

At the ceremonial groundbreaking for Fire Sation 62, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego spoke about the increasing demand for emergency services in the area.

“In the last decade, the fire department service delivery system capacity has remained relatively unchanged, while the demand for service delivery has increased by over 40%,” Gallego said. “We’re changing that.”

Phoenix Fire Chief Mike Duran said the fire station will allow the department to have an increased presence in the community and shorten emergency response times.

“Over time, we have seen an average of around 16 minutes of response to this area here. We are certainly going to reduce that significantly,” Duran said. “What’s so important for us is that response and the safety of the community, and our ability to be here, because we know that seconds and minutes matter.”

He explained the additional resources will also reduce the burden of surrounding emergency personnel in an already busy system.

Fire Station 62 will also be a home for the department’s Community Assistance Program, which provides crisis intervention, victim advocacy/services, and behavioral health assistance.

The nearly 20,800 square foot station will have four fire truck bays, 16 gender-neutral dorms, a gym and state-of-the-art decontamination spaces to wash away carcinogens to maintain a safe area for firefighters. It is expected to open in the Fall of 2024.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.