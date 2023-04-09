PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix will add a fourth fire station in Ahwatukee to improve response times in the southeast community, officials said.

When the new facility becomes fully operational in 2024, Ahwatukee will be served by four engine companies, a ladder company and three ambulances.

The new facility will be known as Fire Station 74 and will be located at 19th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. It will be approximately 13,000 square feet and include three bays with a fire engine and a medical rescue.

“I am proud of the hard work that has gone into making this project a reality and look forward to its many benefits for years to come,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release earlier this week.

The city will hire and train 24 firefighters to provide staffing for three shifts and the necessary relief rate. Daily staffing will be six people, including four on the engine and two on rescue.

“Fire Station 74 will be great addition to Ahwatukee. It allows us to deliver fast, professional fire and medical services, adding another layer of safety and security to the community,” Chief Mike Duran said.

Because the city already owns the land and the design will be based on Fire Station 55 built three years ago near Interstate 17 and Jomax Road, it is anticipated the opening can occur in 30 months.

Ahwatukee will have some of the best response times in the Valley with the addition of Station 74, according to the city. Without the new fire station, the existing Phoenix Fire stations are challenged with meeting response-time goals to serve the local community.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.