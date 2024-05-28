Suspect dead after shooting involving Phoenix Police officer...

PHOENIX — A suspect died and an officer was injured in a shootout early Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

The officer’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police said. He is currently in the ICU awaiting surgery, according to Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

“This is the third officer that’s been shot in the line of duty this year,” Sullivan said during a press conference around 7 a.m. “I’ve also had an officer stabbed in the line of duty. It’s indicative of the violence that officers face out here on the street and on a regular basis.”

Sullivan said the incident began when Phoenix officers contacted the suspect, who struggled and shot one of the officers in the leg with a handgun.

“The partner officer that was on the scene as well fired his weapon, striking the suspect,” Sullivan said.

Southern Avenue will be closed between Seventh and 12th streets for an indefinite amount of time as investigators look over the scene, police said.

No further details were provided.

