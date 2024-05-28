Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect dead, police officer injured after shootout in Phoenix

May 28, 2024, 6:12 AM | Updated: 7:11 am

Suspect dead after shooting involving Phoenix Police officer...

A suspect died after a shooting involving a Phoenix Police officer, authorities announced on May 28, 2024. (Jim Cross/KTAR News photo)

(Jim Cross/KTAR News photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect died and an officer was injured in a shootout early Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the area of 10th Street and Southern Avenue shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

The officer’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police said. He is currently in the ICU awaiting surgery, according to Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

“This is the third officer that’s been shot in the line of duty this year,” Sullivan said during a press conference around 7 a.m. “I’ve also had an officer stabbed in the line of duty. It’s indicative of the violence that officers face out here on the street and on a regular basis.”

Updates on incident that left Phoenix officer injured, suspect dead

Sullivan said the incident began when Phoenix officers contacted the suspect, who struggled and shot one of the officers in the leg with a handgun.

“The partner officer that was on the scene as well fired his weapon, striking the suspect,” Sullivan said.

Southern Avenue will be closed between Seventh and 12th streets for an indefinite amount of time as investigators look over the scene, police said.

No further details were provided.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bar and grill chain Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is opening its 17th location in Arizona and first in...

Bailey Leasure

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to open new location in Surprise

Bar and grill chain Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is opening its 17th location in Arizona and first in Surprise.

3 hours ago

Loop-101-off-ramp...

Nick Borgia

Loop 101 off-ramp set to close in Scottsdale for highway expansion

The off-ramp of northbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is scheduled to be closed for approximately 60 days, officials announced.

3 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Arizona Commerce Authority president Sandra Watson announced a new Canadian tr...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

New Canada trade office unveiled in Arizona

A Canadian trade office is opening in the Valley to bolster ties between Arizona and its second-largest trading partner behind Mexico.

3 hours ago

SR51 closure lifted after southbound lanes closed due to crash...

KTAR.com

Southbound lanes of State Route 51 reopen near Bethany Home Road due to crash

Southbound lanes reopened early Tuesday morning after a SR51 closure of southbound traffic near Bethany Home Road on Monday night.

10 hours ago

Several donors are matching contributions made to Fountain Hills' International Dark Sky Discovery ...

KTAR.com

Donors to match contributions to Fountain Hills Dark Sky Center for limited time

From now until June 20, several donors are matching contributions made to Fountain Hills' International Dark Sky Discovery Center.

11 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs was one of several officials who attended the Salt River Flats ribbon-cutting cere...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 24-27

From new affordable housing to the Secure the Border Act, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Suspect dead, police officer injured after shootout in Phoenix