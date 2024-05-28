PHOENIX – Porter Airlines, a Canadian carrier, will make its Arizona debut later this year with a new nonstop Phoenix-Toronto route.

Porter will launch daily service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport on Oct. 3, the Toronto-based airline announced Tuesday.

Travelers can also make connections from Toronto to Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax.

“This Toronto-Phoenix route connects two vibrant centers in North America and gives passengers the opportunity to enjoy Porter’s unmatched economy experience on the route,” Kevin Jackson, Porter Airlines president, said in a press release. “Phoenix is another exciting step in our growth and the latest proof of our commitment to making flying better across the continent.”

What can Porter passengers expect on Phoenix-Toronto route?

The Phoenix-Toronto route will be served by an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which has no middle seats and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Porter provides an elevated all-economy service, with every passenger getting free snacks, beer and wine. Travelers can choose from among multiple fare options for the perks and flexibility that best suit their needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines to Phoenix,” Chad Makovsky, city of Phoenix aviation director, said in the release. “Canada is an important economic partner for our state, and Canadian travel and investment has long been vital to our community. We’re excited to welcome Porter’s unique product to our market and for more Canadians to experience all that Arizona has to offer.”

