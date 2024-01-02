Close
ARIZONA NEWS

7 displaced after fire burns through parts of Phoenix home

Jan 2, 2024, 6:52 AM

Zoomed out view of scene of Phoenix fire. Zoomed out view of scene of Phoenix fire. Up close view of house that was burned in Phoenix. Some firefighters near blaze in Phoenix. A handful of Phoenix firefighters observe and work to put out a fire.

PHOENIX — A family of seven was displaced early Tuesday after a fire burned through parts of their home in Phoenix, authorities said.

Crews responded to a home near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road just after midnight and found an active garage fire that was extending into the structure, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

“Firefighters quickly extended hose lines, attacking the garage fire while also searching the home,” Capt. Rob McDade said in a press release.

“The family was able to escape the fire without injury. It appears the fire may have started from an exterior trashcan fire, adjacent to the garage.”

No injuries were reported.

The Community Assistance Program was on the scene to help the displaced residents.

