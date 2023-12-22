Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Cochise County supervisors plead not guilty to charges related to election certification delay

Dec 21, 2023, 5:00 PM

Headshots of Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd, left, and Tom Crosby, who pleaded not guilty to...

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21, 2023, to charges of conspiracy and interference with an election officer. (AP Photos)

(AP Photos)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Two officials from a rural Arizona county pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges for delaying the certification of their county’s 2022 midterm election results.

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby had balked for weeks about certifying the results, in a process known as canvassing. They didn’t cite problems with election results. But they said they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials said they were.

During brief arraignment hearings on Thursday, Judd and Crosby pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and interference with an election officer and were informed of future court dates, including a May 16 trial.

RELATED STORIES

“We feel like there is no basis for these charges,” Kurt Altman, an attorney for Judd, said outside of court. “She was charged for doing her job.”

Crosby and Tim Grimm, a lawyer representing the supervisor, declined to comment after the hearing. The county finally certified its results after a judge ruled the Republican supervisors broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by a deadline. Crosby skipped the meeting, leaving Judd and Supervisor Ann English, the board’s lone Democrat, to finally approve the canvass, allowing the statewide certification to go forward as scheduled.

Then-Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now Arizona’s governor, had warned she might have to certify statewide results without numbers from Cochise County if they weren’t received in time, an outcome that would have tipped the balance of several close races.

Days before the 2022 general election, the Republican supervisors abandoned plans to hand-count all ballots, which a court said would be illegal. They demanded the secretary of state prove vote-counting machines were legally certified before they would approve the election results. Judd and Crosby aren’t charged with conduct related to plans for hand-counting ballots.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Michael Grossman Sr., 68, left, and Michael Grossman Jr., 29, right, were arrested at their residen...

KTAR.com

Father, son arrested in Arizona after welfare check leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

An Arizona father and son were arrested on drug and weapons charges after the son called for a welfare check, authorities announced Wednesday.

7 minutes ago

A migrant walks along a road shadowed by the steel columns of the border wall separating Arizona an...

Associated Press

A deal on US border policy is closer than it seems. Here’s how it is shaping up and what’s at stake

The contours of a bipartisan border security and immigration deal are beginning to take shape amid intense negotiations.

1 hour ago

Rudy Giuliani bankruptcy filing defamation lawsuit...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in defamation case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy days after the order to pay $148 million in a defamation lawsuit.

2 hours ago

A judge is set to hold a multi-day evidentiary hearing to decide whether to dismiss a first-degree ...

Dave Biscobing/ABC15 Arizona

Will murder case get dismissed for Phoenix detective’s mistakes?

A judge is set to hold a multi-day evidentiary hearing to decide whether to dismiss a first-degree murder case involving a former Phoenix police detective at the center of a continuing scandal.

4 hours ago

Phoenix endured its hottest Dec. 21 in history on Thursday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks daily heat record on shortest day of the year

It's the shortest day of the year, but Phoenix just could not resist setting a daily heat record on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Traffic makes its way through flooded streets as rain comes down Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Santa ...

Kevin Stone

‘Potent weather system’ to dump rain across metro Phoenix on Friday

It’s going to be a no-doubt dousing on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which puts the chance for rain throughout the day at 100%.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

2 Cochise County supervisors plead not guilty to charges related to election certification delay