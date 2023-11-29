Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Arizona county officials indicted on election interference charges from 2022

Nov 29, 2023, 11:41 AM

Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby, left, and Peggy Judd, right, were indicted on ele...

Republican Cochise County Supervisors Tom Crosby, left, and Peggy Judd, right, were indicted on election interference charges. (Facebook Photo/Cochise County - Government)

(Facebook Photo/Cochise County - Government)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Two Arizona county officials have been indicted on election interference charges stemming from their conduct in 2022, officials announced Wednesday.

Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republican supervisors in Cochise County, each face one count of conspiracy and one count of interference with an election officer.

The supervisors refused to certify 2022 midterm election results by the state-mandated Dec. 1 deadline and only did so after a judge ordered them to do so, saying the Republicans had broken the law with their inaction.

Judd and Crosby didn’t cite any problems with the election results. Rather, they said they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials said they were.

RELATED STORIES

Supervisor Ann English, the only Democrat on the three-member board, isn’t facing charges. English voted to certify the results while her Republican counterparts held out.

“The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release.

“I took an oath to uphold the rule of law, and my office will continue to enforce Arizona’s elections laws and support our election officials as they carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices.”

Most of the southeastern Arizona county’s 47,000 votes went to Republicans.

Judd, in a phone conversation with The Associated Press earlier this month prior to the indictment, said she has no regrets about her actions last year and is prepared to defend herself.

“The grand jury will do what they do and I’ve heard that’s not the end of it once they make a decision,” Judd said. “I’ve never been a criminal in my life and I don’t intend to be this time either.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tempe has begun testing its wastewater for common viruses, such as influenza. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe starts testing wastewater for common viruses, including influenza

Tempe has begun testing its wastewater for common viruses, such as influenza, and vector-borne diseases.

45 minutes ago

The body of George Albert Barger was located near Glendale and 99th avenues in Phoenix on Monday, N...

KTAR.com

86-year-old man found dead in Phoenix a month after he went missing

An 86-year-old man who went missing a month ago, prompting a Silver Alert, was found dead Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A stock photo shows two MMA fighters grappling. James Bond, a former MMA fighter from Scottsdale wh...

KTAR.com

Former MMA fighter from Scottsdale named James Bond arrested for alleged child sex crimes

A former MMA fighter from Scottsdale was arrested in Florida last week for his alleged involvement in child sex crimes, authorities said.

3 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Phoenix on Tuesday, N...

KTAR.com

Police searching for suspect after 17-year-old boy fatally shot in south Phoenix

Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at a south Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Sebastian Maniscalco performs on stage...

KTAR.com

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to stop in Phoenix on ‘It Ain’t Right Tour’ next year

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco announced a stop on his tour next year in Phoenix.

5 hours ago

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Glendale on Tuesday night, Nov. 28, 2023....

KTAR.com

Couple’s children were home at time of murder-suicide in Glendale

Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Glendale on Tuesday. The couple's children were home when their mother was shot.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

2 Arizona county officials indicted on election interference charges from 2022