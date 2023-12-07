PHOENIX – Nobody was injured in a hot-air balloon mishap in north Phoenix on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Nine people, including the pilot, were in the basket when the balloon came down badly along Dove Valley Road near 22nd Avenue.

The Phoenix Fire Department said they all refused medical treatment after being evaluated.

A street light was damaged in the incident, prompting utility workers to respond to ensure it was safe.

Photos from the scene show the deflated balloon snagged on the light pole, which appears to be bent.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified about the incident, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

No other details were made available.

