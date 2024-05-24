PHOENIX — There are a handful of things to do around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend, such as going for a hike, visiting a museum or exploring United States history.

We’ve made a list of some places to go and things to do Friday through Monday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Piestewa Peak Day: Each day Time: 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Venue: Piestewa Peak Dr. Trailhead (2701 Piestewa Peak Dr.) Note: Piestewa Peak was renamed in April 2003, honoring Army Specialist Lori Piestewa. She was a member of the Hopi tribe and first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the U.S. military.



American Indian Veterans National Monument Day: Each day Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Venue: Heard Museum (2301 N. Central Ave.)



Navajo Code Talker Memorial Day: Each day Time: Anytime Venue: Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza (1700 W. Washington St.) Note: The site features the Vietnam Veterans, Korean War, 9/11, Law Enforcement and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, among others.



Scottsdale

USS Arizona Memorial Garden at Salt River Date: Each day Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Venue: 7455 N. Pima Rd.



Mesa

Arizona Wing and Aviation Museum Day: Friday and Saturday Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Venue: 2017 N. Greenfield Rd.



Gilbert

9/11 Memorial Day: Each day Time: Anytime Venue: 501 E. Civic Center Dr.

Anthem Anthem Veterans Memorial Day: Monday Time: 9 a.m. Venue: 41703 N. Galvin Peak Parkway



