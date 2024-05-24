Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here are ways to celebrate Memorial Day across the Valley this weekend

May 24, 2024, 4:05 AM | Updated: 7:18 am

Piestewa Peak was renamed from a slur for Indigenous women to Piestewa in 2003 to honor Lori Ann Piestewa, the first Indigenous American soldier killed during the Iraq War. (Getty Images File)

PHOENIX — There are a handful of things to do around the Valley this Memorial Day weekend, such as going for a hike, visiting a museum or exploring United States history.

We’ve made a list of some places to go and things to do Friday through Monday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Piestewa Peak
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Venue: Piestewa Peak Dr. Trailhead (2701 Piestewa Peak Dr.)
    • Note: Piestewa Peak was renamed in April 2003, honoring Army Specialist Lori Piestewa. She was a member of the Hopi tribe and first Native American woman to die in combat while serving in the U.S. military.
  • Navajo Code Talker Memorial
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Anytime
    • Venue: Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza (1700 W. Washington St.)
    • Note: The site features the Vietnam Veterans, Korean War, 9/11, Law Enforcement and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, among others.

Scottsdale

Mesa

Gilbert

  • 9/11 Memorial
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Anytime
    • Venue: 501 E. Civic Center Dr.

Anthem

