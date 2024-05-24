Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County’s annual point-in-time count breaks trend in rising homelessness

May 24, 2024, 4:35 AM

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

(KTAR News/Balin Overstolz-McNair) (KTAR News/Balin Overstolz-McNair) (KTAR News/Balin Overstolz-McNair) (KTAR News/Balin Overstolz-McNair) (KTAR News/Balin Overstolz-McNair)

PHOENIX — New data shows that fewer people are experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County than last year.

In fact, 9,435 people experienced homelessness in Maricopa County on January 22 this year, according to the annual “Point-in-Time” (PIT) homelessness count.

This is about 200 fewer people than in 2023, marking the first time the homelessness count hasn’t increased since 2017.

It marks a 2% reduction in people experiencing homelessness, according to Brian Gruters, the regional homelessness program manager for the Maricopa County Association of Governments (MAG).

RELATED STORIES

“We saw a large reduction in the number of people living unsheltered,” Gruters told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “That was about 17% reduced this year compared to last year.”

Officials define unsheltered individuals as people who live on the streets, in parks, in vehicles or in places not meant for human habitation.

Unsheltered individuals include those living on the streets, in parks, in vehicles, or places not meant for human habitation.

The number of people utilizing shelter space rose by 13%. Gruters said this may be due to improved shelter bed accessibility.

“The fact that we’ve done a lot of work in the last two years as a community to develop more shelter beds is significant,” he said. “I’d say that’s what we’re going back to, and that’s what we’re really taking away from it.”

What’s the purpose of the “Point-in-Time” homelessness count?

Although the PIT count isn’t the main tool used to track homelessness in the Valley, it serves an important role.

It serves as a snapshot in time. Further, it’s a requirement for certain programs to receive funding.

While the recent data suggests a possible dent in the issue, the numbers seem less promising in a historical context.

In fact, the recent numbers show the Valley has yet to come close to reaching the lower levels of homelessness seen before the pandemic.

“Looking at 2018 … you see numbers more in the 7,000 range, and what I look at is: Can we get back to the pre-pandemic numbers? We’re nowhere near that yet,” Gruters said. “It just tells us we have a lot of work left to do as a community.”

The solution starts with more affordable housing, he added.

“Shelter is good, and it’s a significant achievement having people off the street, one that we should celebrate,” Gruters said. “But folks who are experiencing homelessness in a shelter are still experiencing homelessness. We want those people to no longer be experiencing homelessness someday.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

New SR-64 northbound lane...

Nick Borgia

Northbound lane added to State Route 64 leading into Grand Canyon

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the addition of a second northbound lane to State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon.

1 hour ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Paul Bentz analyzes recent presidential, Senate polling for Arizona

This week on the AZ Political Podcast, Paul Bentz joins Jim Sharpe to analyze recent Arizona polling in the presidential and U.S. Senate races.

1 hour ago

Piestewa Peak was renamed from a slur for Indigenous women to Piestewa in 2003 to honor Lori Ann Pi...

KTAR.com

Here are some of the biggest events happening in the Valley this Memorial Day weekend

From hiking and museums to U.S. history, we've compiled a list of top events and destinations around metro Phoenix from Friday to Monday.

1 hour ago

Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Basel...

KTAR.com

Silver alert issued for man last seen driving his car in Phoenix

Fred Perez was last seen on May 23 around 4 p.m. driving a car in the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road, police said.

7 hours ago

Arizona senator who wanted amendments to Secure the Border Act...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona senator who wanted amendments to Secure the Border Act explains why he voted ‘yes’

An Arizona senator who wanted amendments to the Secure the Border Act before voting "yes" on May 22, 2024, explains why his tune changed.

10 hours ago

Arizona doctors California abortions...

Associated Press

Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom

Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Maricopa County’s annual point-in-time count breaks trend in rising homelessness