ARIZONA NEWS

No metro Phoenix freeway closures scheduled over Memorial Day weekend

May 24, 2024, 7:42 AM

No freeway closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways on Memorial Day weekend. (ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Those traveling around metro Phoenix or out of the area over the Memorial Day weekend aren’t going to have to deal with scheduled freeway closures.

There won’t be any shutdowns or restrictions over the holiday weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials do have some tips for those traveling on roadways over the long weekend:

  • Be prepared for hot weather in many areas.
  • Pack extra supplies (drinking water) and a first-aid kit.
  • Expect the unexpected, including unscheduled closures.
  • Check your vehicle, including tire pressure and engine fluids.
  • Get rest before traveling, fatigue is a serious risk.
  • Buckle up and obey speed limits.
  • Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver.
  • Avoid stopping in areas with taller grasses or brush. Hot vehicle parts could spark a fire.
  • Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down, merge safely and use caution in all work zones.

Drivers can always check on freeway conditions online, on social media or by calling 511.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923. 

