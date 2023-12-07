Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead after fire damages multiple hotel units in Phoenix

Dec 7, 2023, 7:14 AM | Updated: 10:41 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


damage seen inside Phoenix hotel unit Damage seen outside of Phoenix hotel unit side of Phoenix hotel shows damage caused by fire hose lines extending toward Phoenix unit with blaze

PHOENIX — One person was killed when a fire broke out at a Phoenix hotel late Wednesday, authorities said.

Glendale and Phoenix personnel responded to reports of a fire near Greenway Road and Interstate 17 around 11 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said. The blaze was at the La Quinta Inn by Wydnham.

“Crews were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival. Firefighters deployed hose lines to attack the fire and search for potential victims,” Capt. Shaun DuBois said in a press release.

“During search operations of the fire occupancy, one victim was located by crews and pronounced deceased.”

RELATED STORIES

Multiple units were damaged and several people were displaced as a result of the blaze, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations task force was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

The community assistance program was working with Red Cross and other resources to help the displaced individuals.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on information provided by the Phoenix Fire Department, erroneously indicated the fire was at an apartment complex. The fire was at a hotel.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photos show the scene of a hot-air balloon mishap near 22nd Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix,...

KTAR.com

Hot-air balloon mishap in north Phoenix damages light pole, but nobody hurt

Nobody was injured in a hot-air balloon mishap in north Phoenix on Thursday morning, but a light pole was damaged, authorities said.

22 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What comes next as more details emerge about UNLV shooting suspect?

Professor of Global Security & Intelligence at Embry-Riddle, Steve Hooper, joined The Mike Broomhead Show via phone to discuss the latest details to emerge regarding the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

50 minutes ago

The mugshot taken of Lori Vallow Daybell when she was booked into a Phoenix jail on Thursday, Nov. ...

Associated Press

Convicted killer Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty to Arizona charges

Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty to charges in Arizona of conspiring to kill her estranged husband and her niece’s ex-husband.

1 hour ago

Def Leppard, left, and Journey are scheduled to perform at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, on Aug....

Kevin Stone

Def Leppard, Journey joining forces for 2024 stadium tour with August date in Phoenix

Get ready to hold up your lighter and sing along when Def Leppard and Journey stop in Phoenix next summer on their co-headlining tour.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Maricopa County debuts resources to help tackle fentanyl crisis

Maricopa County unveiled a new video series and website designed to help residents understand the growing impact of fentanyl use and prevent tragedies in their communities. Jim Sharpe draws on his own experience with addiction in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

1 dead after fire damages multiple hotel units in Phoenix