1 dead after fire damages multiple hotel units in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person was killed when a fire broke out at a Phoenix hotel late Wednesday, authorities said.

Glendale and Phoenix personnel responded to reports of a fire near Greenway Road and Interstate 17 around 11 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said. The blaze was at the La Quinta Inn by Wydnham.

“Crews were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions on arrival. Firefighters deployed hose lines to attack the fire and search for potential victims,” Capt. Shaun DuBois said in a press release.

“During search operations of the fire occupancy, one victim was located by crews and pronounced deceased.”

Multiple units were damaged and several people were displaced as a result of the blaze, officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations task force was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

The community assistance program was working with Red Cross and other resources to help the displaced individuals.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, based on information provided by the Phoenix Fire Department, erroneously indicated the fire was at an apartment complex. The fire was at a hotel.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.