Northbound lane added to State Route 64 leading into Grand Canyon

May 24, 2024, 4:25 AM

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the addition of a second northbound lane to State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon. (ADOT photo)

BY NICK BORGIA


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the addition of a second northbound lane to State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon.

The new lane runs through a half-mile stretch of the highway between the Coyote Lane roundabout and Moqui Drive, north of Tusayan.

Officials say the lane striping changes will help with safety and traffic flow into the area.

“We’ve partnered with Tusayan staff and the local community to get this work done, creating additional traffic capacity that will help travelers heading north into the park,” ADOT Northcentral District Administrator Brenden Foley said in a news release.

With summer approaching, travel into areas around the Grand Canyon can get very busy, especially in Tusayan.

“It may seem like a simple change, but we know it’s a big step that helps us manage traffic near the state’s top tourist attraction,” Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail said in the release.

“Improving traffic flow in this area will promote safer conditions,” Vail added. “Congestion over time has led to drivers making unsafe moves, especially with pedestrians in the area. We appreciate ADOT’s efforts to create this new lane.”

