PHOENIX — One person died and another was hospitalized after getting shot in Glendale early Wednesday, authorities said.

The victims were found about a mile apart, and police believe the shootings are related.

One individual has been detained for questioning, according to the Glendale Police Department. Investigators are also looking into witness reports that a man was seen leaving the presumed shooting scene on foot.

“We’re still following up on all our leads and contacting all witnesses to find out exactly what occurred,” Officer Gina Winn told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “So, we’re not saying that there’s not a suspect outstanding. We’re still trying to figure out exactly what occurred.”

When, where were men shot in Glendale early Wednesday?

The incident started around 3 a.m., when a wounded man seeking help approached an officer near 61st Avenue and Bethany Home Road, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with critical gunshot injuries.

At the same time, the police department’s ShotSpotter detection system indicated gunfire in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officers responded to the area where gunfire was detected and found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They also in that area located a subject in the front yard of a residence who was detained and is being questioned in this investigation,” Winn said.

While it’s unclear if there are any outstanding suspects, police are asking the public to be vigilant.

“We are working diligently to follow up on all leads and are asking the public to give us a call if they see any suspicious activity,” Winn said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

