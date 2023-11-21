Close
Phoenix man charged with murdering his brother

Nov 20, 2023, 9:25 PM

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a homicide that began as a missing persons case and ended with the arrest of a man for his brother’s murder.

According to a press release, brothers George and Michael Morgan were involved in repeated physical altercations at their home on N. 19th Avenue near Thomas Road on Nov. 11.

After the incidents, neither man was seen for a period of time.

Michael Morgan returned to the home but George Morgan did not. This caused family members to report George Morgan as missing on Nov. 12.

Police eventually arrested Michael Morgan for being responsible for the death of George Morgan, whose body has not been located.

Michael Morgan was booked on multiple charges, including murder.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

