Suspect arrested in north Phoenix murder case from last month

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Monday for a murder that took place in north Phoenix last month.

The suspect, 28-year-old DeAngelo Robinson, was booked into jail on seven felony charges, including murder.

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Abashe Mathis in the area of the High Street shopping district near 56th Street and Deer Valley Road on Oct. 22.

Police responded to the area around 10:20 p.m. and found Mathis with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and died there.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.