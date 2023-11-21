Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested in north Phoenix murder case from last month

Nov 21, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:46 am

DeAngelo Robinson, 28, was arrested Monday for a murder that took place in north Phoenix last month. (MCSO Mugshot)

(MCSO Mugshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Monday for a murder that took place in north Phoenix last month.

The suspect, 28-year-old DeAngelo Robinson, was booked into jail on seven felony charges, including murder.

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Abashe Mathis in the area of the High Street shopping district near 56th Street and Deer Valley Road on Oct. 22.

Police responded to the area around 10:20 p.m. and found Mathis with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and died there.

No other information was available.

