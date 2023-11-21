Suspect arrested in north Phoenix murder case from last month
Nov 21, 2023, 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:46 am
(MCSO Mugshot)
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Monday for a murder that took place in north Phoenix last month.
The suspect, 28-year-old DeAngelo Robinson, was booked into jail on seven felony charges, including murder.
Robinson is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Abashe Mathis in the area of the High Street shopping district near 56th Street and Deer Valley Road on Oct. 22.
Police responded to the area around 10:20 p.m. and found Mathis with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital and died there.
No other information was available.
