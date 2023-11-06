Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maid Fire in northern Arizona continues to burn, force closures in rare November blaze

Nov 6, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:15 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The Maid Fire in northern Arizona had burned through 543 acres as of Monday. (Inciweb Photo)

PHOENIX — It’s not the normal fire season but a blaze in northern Arizona continues to burn and cause closures.

The Maid Fire, burning about 100 miles north of downtown Phoenix near Stoneman Lake, had chewed through 543 acres as of Monday, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The fire caused an emergency closure in Sedona’s Red Rock Ranger District. A full list of road closures is available online. The closure will remain through the end of the month unless rescinded ahead of that.

The human-caused wildfire was reported at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

The blaze was burning through rocky and rough terrain and was at 0% containment as of Monday.

About 80 personnel are working the fire.

No other information was available.

