ARIZONA NEWS

Fire causes extensive damage to two west Phoenix homes

Nov 4, 2023, 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm

fire phoenix...

A home in the 3600 block of West Palmaire Ave., Phoenix, caught fire Nov 4, 2023.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A home in the 3600 block of W. Palmaire Avenue, Phoenix, caught fire Saturday afternoon, sparking a residential fire at the house next door.

Firefighters from the cities of Phoenix and Glendale responded. Firefighters made entry into both homes to ensure they had been safely evacuated.

Ladder companies went to the roof of each home for vertical ventilation.

The residence where the fire started was extensively damaged and led to the displacement of two residents. No one was injured.

The cause is unknown.

