PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized with burns suffered Friday morning in a house fire east of downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

Crews responded to a home near 12th and Pierce streets in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood around 10 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the back, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, start treatment and transport the patient to a local burn center,” Capt. Carl Chandler said in a press release.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was made available.

