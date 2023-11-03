Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man hospitalized with burns suffered in house fire near downtown Phoenix

Nov 3, 2023, 12:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


The Phoenix Fire Department battled a house fire in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Phoenix Fire Department battled a house fire in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. The Phoenix Fire Department battled a house fire in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized with burns suffered Friday morning in a house fire east of downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Crews responded to a home near 12th and Pierce streets in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood around 10 a.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the back, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, start treatment and transport the patient to a local burn center,” Capt. Carl Chandler said in a press release.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An Arizona judge has agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state ag...

KTAR.com

Arizona judge agrees to resign position as part of DUI resolution

An Arizona judge agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state again after she was convicted on a DUI charge earlier this year.

9 minutes ago

Howard Wainwright was last seen at his residence near University Drive and Lindsay Road at around 6...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with dementia last seen in Mesa

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 80-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Mesa.

12 minutes ago

Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation proj...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix renovating 27-story downtown tower to house new police headquarters

The Phoenix Police Department is getting a brand new headquarters as part of major renovation at a city-owned downtown tower.

1 hour ago

people sit and look at view at south mountain...

SuElen Rivera

Temperatures in metro Phoenix to become unseasonably warm this weekend

For a brief period starting this weekend, temperatures across metro Phoenix are forecast to become unseasonably warm.

2 hours ago

The Eagles are bringing their farewell tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix for two shows Jan. 19-20...

Kevin Stone

As ‘Long Run’ of touring winds down, Eagles add 2nd Phoenix farewell concert in early 2024

The Eagles are saying goodbye to the road after more than 50 years of touring, but not without visiting Arizona for two more shows early next year.

4 hours ago

man goes missing from Glendale...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man with dementia last seen in Glendale

A Silver Alert was issued for an 84-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Glendale on Thursday. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Man hospitalized with burns suffered in house fire near downtown Phoenix