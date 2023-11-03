Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Vehicle catches fire in fatal collision on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe

Nov 3, 2023, 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:44 am

The wreckage of a fatal crash can be seen on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, Arizona, o...

The wreckage of a fatal crash can be seen on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person was killed in a fiery wreck on an East Valley freeway Friday morning, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway between Priest Drive and Mill Avenue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

“During the collision, one vehicle caught on fire. There is one confirmed fatality currently,” DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said in an email.

Multiple eastbound lanes were closed near Center Parkway for several hours after the crash, which was reported around 7:15 a.m., but traffic was able to get through on the right.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Vehicle catches fire in fatal collision on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe