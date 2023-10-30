Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 27-29

Oct 29, 2023, 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Northsight Crossing. (Photo provided by CaliberCos Inc.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Retail center in Scottsdale sold for $27.4 million

Northsight Crossing, a retail center just west of the Loop 101 in Scottsdale, has been sold.

Hunt Retail Investments, LLC, a local investment group, recently purchased the center from CaliberCos Inc. for $27.4 million, according to a press release.

The center, which was built in 2004, is located at 14891 N. Northsight Boulevard within the Scottsdale Airpark.

Here’s an inside look at living in Phoenix’s The Zone homeless encampment

The scattered trash, needles and debris make for a harsh reality for the 400-plus people who call The Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix home. A rapidly approaching deadline to leave the area isn’t helping.

Nette Reed, a social services navigator for the Human Services Campus, makes routine visits, as early as 4 a.m., to take the census count on how many unhoused individuals are on the street.

Reed and her colleagues conduct the count weekly while speaking to individuals about the possibility of temporary housing.

The Zone is a multi-block homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix’s west side. At one point in May, it was home to 900 unhoused people. It has since decreased in size, with Human Services Campus estimates around 400 individuals that still live there as of mid-October.

The city of Phoenix agreed last week to its clean-up deadline on Nov. 4.

Arizona man sentenced to 25 years for 2nd-degree murder, kidnapping, domestic violence

An Arizona man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison for a string of violent crimes in 2019, authorities said.

Elan David Nash, 36, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping and assault of an intimate partner, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Nash, a resident of Polacca in northeastern Arizona, fatally shot a woman on the Hopi Indian Reservation in November 2019.

Silver Alert canceled for woman last seen driving south on I-17 in Phoenix

A Silver Alert for a woman who went missing on Saturday morning was cancelled after she was located.

When the alert was activated, Guadalupe Nieto, 80, had last been seen driving a white 2005 Toyota Corolla with AZ license plate 74DR4 south on Interstate 17 in the area of Northern Avenue on Friday.

No information about her condition was released when the alert was canceled.

Nieto has a condition that may cause her to become lost or easily confused.

Arizona convicted felon arrested in shooting of federal officer

A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a federal officer in Tucson, authorities said.

Jerardo Jay Rosales, 39, was charged with assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Oct. 17 incident, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Rosales is accused of shooting the officer in the left arm with a pistol then fleeing in a vehicle.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 27-29