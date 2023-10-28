Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Retail center in Scottsdale sold for $27.4 million

Oct 28, 2023, 4:00 PM

Northsight Crossing....

Northsight Crossing. (Photo provided by CaliberCos Inc.)

(Photo provided by CaliberCos Inc.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northsight Crossing, a retail center just west of the Loop 101 in Scottsdale, has been sold.

Hunt Retail Investments, LLC, a local investment group, recently purchased the center from CaliberCos Inc. for $27.4 million, according to a press release.

The center, which was built in 2004, is located at 14891 N. Northsight Boulevard within the Scottsdale Airpark.

The property, which sits on the northeast corner of Raintree Drive and Northsight Boulevard, encompasses 9.25 acres and houses more than 112,000 square feet of retail space that is primarily occupied by national, regional and local-branded businesses .

It’s currently anchored by an EOS Fitness location.

Retail center in Scottsdale sold for $27.4 million