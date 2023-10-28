PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison for a string of violent crimes in 2019, authorities said.

Elan David Nash, 36, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping and assault of an intimate partner, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Nash, a resident of Polacca in northeastern Arizona, fatally shot a woman on the Hopi Indian Reservation in November 2019.

He then forced another woman into his vehicle and drove her to a remote area, where he robbed her.

Nash abandoned the vehicle after being pursued by tribal law enforcement, leaving behind evidence tying him to the murder.

The investigation revealed that he also assaulted a girlfriend on Dec. 3, causing significant injuries.

The plea deal combined the three separate cases.

