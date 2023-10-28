Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man sentenced to 25 years for 2nd-degree murder, kidnapping, domestic violence

Oct 28, 2023, 6:30 AM

Elan David Nash, 36, was sentenced Sept. 25, 2023, to 25 years in prison after previously pleading ...

Elan David Nash, 36, was sentenced Sept. 25, 2023, to 25 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping and assault of an intimate partner. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to 25 years in federal prison for a string of violent crimes in 2019, authorities said.

Elan David Nash, 36, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping and assault of an intimate partner, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Nash, a resident of Polacca in northeastern Arizona, fatally shot a woman on the Hopi Indian Reservation in November 2019.

He then forced another woman into his vehicle and drove her to a remote area, where he robbed her.

RELATED STORIES

Nash abandoned the vehicle after being pursued by tribal law enforcement, leaving behind evidence tying him to the murder.

The investigation revealed that he also assaulted a girlfriend on Dec. 3, causing significant injuries.

The plea deal combined the three separate cases.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

In this file photo, people play pickleball. (City of Glendale)...

KTAR.com

Chandler plans to build 18 pickleball courts at Tumbleweed Park

New pickleball courts are in the works for Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

41 minutes ago

File photo of police tape next to a Phoenix police patrol vehicle. One man was killed and another w...

KTAR.com

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle as she crossed Phoenix street

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a street in Phoenix early Friday.

3 hours ago

Guadalupe Nieto. (Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Service.)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for woman last seen driving south on I-17 in Phoenix

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen driving south on Interstate 17 in Phoenix near Northern Avenue.

5 hours ago

Vitalant President and CEO David R. Green (left) and Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega share the scisso...

Kevin Stone

Blood services provider Vitalant celebrates new Scottsdale office, 80th anniversary

Vitalant, a national blood services provider, had a double celebration this week for its new headquarters in Scottsdale and 80th anniversary.

5 hours ago

The Stars of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" are expanding to Phoenix in partnership w...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

‘Million Dollar Listing’ Altman Brothers expanding to Phoenix

The Altman Brothers, the Los Angeles-based luxury real estate brokerage and stars of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," are expanding to Phoenix.

8 hours ago

A man is seen in handcuffs in a stock photo. Jerardo Jay Rosales, 39 was arrested Wednesday in the ...

KTAR.com

Arizona convicted felon arrested in shooting of federal officer

A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a federal officer in Tucson, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Arizona man sentenced to 25 years for 2nd-degree murder, kidnapping, domestic violence