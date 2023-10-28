Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona convicted felon arrested in shooting of federal officer

Oct 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

A man is seen in handcuffs in a stock photo. Jerardo Jay Rosales, 39 was arrested Wednesday in the ...

A man is seen in handcuffs in a stock photo. Jerardo Jay Rosales, 39 was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a federal officer in Tucson. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a federal officer in Tucson, authorities said.

Jerardo Jay Rosales, 39, was charged with assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Oct. 17 incident, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Rosales is accused of shooting the officer in the left arm with a pistol then fleeing in a vehicle.

The officer suffered an injury that wasn’t life-threatening.

The suspect could face up to 35 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 if convicted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation in the case.

