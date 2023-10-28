Chandler plans to build 18 pickleball courts at Tumbleweed Park

PHOENIX — New pickleball courts are in the works for Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

The Chandler City Council recently awarded a contract to Dig Studio for the design of the courts, which will be located south of Germann Road, just east of the Tumbleweed Recreation Center, according to the city’s official website.

This project includes building 18 courts and may include, but is not limited to, shade ramadas, restrooms, practice areas, landscaping, lighting, drinking fountains and parking.

Funding for the design and construction of the courts was approved as a part of the 2024-2033 Capital Improvement Program.

More information is available online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.