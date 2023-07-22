Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler-based Pickleball Kingdom creating reality TV show around the popular sport

Jul 22, 2023, 6:30 AM

Mike Rodrigues, owner and founder of Pickleball Kingdom. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)...

Mike Rodrigues, owner and founder of Pickleball Kingdom. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

(Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


With more people around the world picking up paddles and playing the very trendy sport of pickleball, a company in Chandler wants to create a reality TV show around the game.

Mike Rodrigues, the owner of the indoor pickleball concept Pickleball Kingdom, has created a new company — Pickleball Kingdom Productions — and is searching for contestants for a reality competition show to be called “Pickleball Paddle Battle.”

“Viewers can expect awe-inspiring displays of athleticism, gripping rivalries, and emotional triumphs, all set against the backdrop of the pickleball craze that has swept throughout the world,” Rodrigues said in a statement.

“We are presently in talks with several national networks and streaming services to finalize a distribution deal that will showcase the sport of pickleball to the masses. Each episode will highlight the backstories of the contestants and test their agility, strategy, and ability to adapt to ever-changing circumstances both on and off the court.”

The show will consist of 16 contestants — eight male and eight female — with two of the winners receiving a yearlong sponsorship to play pickleball professionally. Rodrigues’ production company is accepting applications for contestants and will keep that process open through mid-August.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

