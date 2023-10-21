PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved $1 million to assist home owners in Guadalupe with home repairs.

“We can’t simply build our way out of the affordable housing crisis. We also have to find innovative ways to keep people in the homes they have, and that’s exactly what this partnership with the town of Guadalupe does,” Steve Gallardo, Maricopa County District 5 supervisor, said in a press release.

Funding is from Maricopa County’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan. The town of Guadalupe will also contribute $200,000, bringing the total project budget to $1.2 million.

Approximately 50 homes are expected to receive improvements from the program between now and March 2025.

“By working together with the town of Guadalupe, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of all residents, including creating healthier and safer living environments for homeowners,” Clint Hickman, Maricopa County Supervisor, said in the release.

To be eligible for assistance, homeowners must occupy the home as their primary residence and be up to date on mortgage, real estate taxes, and homeowner’s insurance payments. They must also have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) and agree to a five-year period in which the grant would need to be repaid if the home is sold or transferred.

Anticipated repairs may include roofing, plumbing, electrical, septic/sewer, HVAC, appliances, doors, and windows, adding ADA accommodations, resolving moisture issues, as well as addressing security, pests, hoarding, safety and sanitation issues.

What is the town of Guadalupe?

The town of Guadalupe is a Native American and Hispanic community of approximately 5,300 residents located between the cities of Phoenix and Tempe at the base of South Mountain.

The town was founded by Yaqui Indians around the turn of the century, incorporated in 1975 and has an area of slightly less than one square mile.

Maricopa County is investing more than half a billion dollars to bring more housing options and shelter beds online countywide.

