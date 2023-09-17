PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing by his grandmother around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Darius Hunt is approximately 5-foot-10, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near the intersection of Calle Guadalupe and Calle Tomi in Guadalupe.

According to authorities, he takes medication for ADHD and PTSD.

He does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011.

