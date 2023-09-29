Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County partners with 2 West Valley cities for affordable housing projects

Sep 29, 2023, 4:25 AM

a "for sale" sign displayed outside of a home...

Rising mortgage rates have hit home sales nationally, according to a new report, making owners reluctant to sell and buyers facing steeper costs. The same is true in the Valley, local agents say, but demand from the region's fast-growing population has eased the pain in Arizona. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland/U.S. Air Force)

(Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland/U.S. Air Force)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County announced Thursday it is partnering with two West Valley cities to fund projects that will provide affordable housing solutions.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved agreements that will provide more than $3.75 million to Avondale and Tolleson.

Funding will go toward adding and rehabilitating housing.

With the new funding, it will help approximately 24 households each year, according to the county. The money is from a portion of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“Maricopa County has made significant investments in housing solutions for our residents over the past two years,” District 4 Chairman Clint Hickman said in the press release.

“These projects are another step forward to enhance the quality of life for our residents. By allocating over $3.75 million from ARPA funds, we’re not just building houses; we’re building hope, stability, and stronger communities in the West Valley.”

The programs aim to improve housing conditions, ensure affordability and promote sustainable residential development within the communities.

How will the money be allocated to Avonadle and Tolleson?

Avondale will use $2.75 million in ARPA funds to build eight new single-family homes reserved for purchase by low-income households. The county said homebuyers will undergo homebuyer counseling and could receive down payment assistance based on their financial situation.

Six homes will be a continuation of an existing housing project, Legacy Avondale, which broke ground in November 2022. Sales for homes in the community began in March. The two other homes will be constructed as single-family homes on individual lots.

“In collaboration with Avondale and Tolleson, we are working to ensure more families have a permanent, safe, and affordable place they can call home,” District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo said in the press release.

“Not only do these projects provide homeownership opportunities for families, but they also demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ensuring a variety of housing options that serve the needs of all types of families.”

Tolleson is using the remaining $1 million to assist with providing home rehab and repair services to about 18 owner-occupied homes.

In addition, the project aims to improve housing conditions and maintain affordable homes, according to the county.

Program applicants in Tolleson must have lived in the same house for a year prior to the application date. Also, applicants have to earn at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

