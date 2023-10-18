Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa becomes 1st city verified by booking app for travelers with disabilities

Oct 18, 2023, 4:25 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

Couple standing in front of sign at Sloan Park couple poses for photo in Mesa by dinosaur woman stands next to man in wheelchair in Mesa Man in wheelchair poses with group of cowboys Cowboy showing man a gun

PHOENIX — Mesa was recently named the first city to achieve recognition from Wheel the World as an accessible and inclusive destination for travelers with disabilities.

The Destination Verified Seal was given after the city partnered with the booking company to give travelers advanced and detailed information about accessible experiences in the area.

“This milestone not only demonstrates Mesa’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity but also marks a significant step forward in our collective mission to make travel accessible to all,” Camilo Navarro, Wheel the World co-founder and COO, said in a press release.

“Through our Destinations Verified Seal, we’re not just verifying destinations’ local partners; we’re verifying experiences that prioritize accessibility by assessing, promoting them and providing access to unlimited e-trainings, thereby empowering travelers and local communities alike.”

What makes Mesa a disability-friendly city?

To become a Destination Verified Seal city requires Wheel the World experts to visit and assess locations. Statistics are evaluated across 200 data points of accessibility-related information, and experts offer recommendations to travel service providers on enhancing infrastructure.

RELATED STORIES

In Mesa, there are 10 hotels, 13 activities and 11 restaurants listed on the Wheel the World website that are accessibility-certified.

All hotels listed on the marketplace offer accommodations such as wheelchair-accessible rooms, roll-in showers with grab bars, lowered light switches and thermostats, and pools with lifts.

A range of activities, including a trip to the Mesa Arts Center, Superstition Mountain and Sloan Park, offer accessible seating, parking spots and restrooms.

For visitors wanting to explore the dining scene, there are restaurants with step-free entrances and accessible parking spots and bathrooms.

In time, more businesses will be added to the Wheel the World marketplace to expand options for visitors, Alison Brooks, vice president at Visit Mesa, said in the release.

What else has Mesa done to support those with disabilities?

City officials have been working over the last few years to make Mesa one of the most accessible places in the world.

In 2021, Mesa became the first city in the country to adopt the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, which was designed to discreetly identify travelers with disabilities. The sunflower acts as a visual cue to trained visitor industry staff to recognize if the traveler needs additional support during their visit.

Mesa was also the first location to be named an Autism Certified City by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards in 2019. About 60 businesses and organizations and 4,000 community members completed autism certification trainings to bring the initiative to life.

“For Mesa to achieve the Destination Verified Seal shows that we are dedicated to promoting inclusive travel and showcasing practices that embrace accessibility,” Brooks said.

“Partnering with Wheel the World has provided us with education, resources and guidance that will ultimately help us with our mission toward becoming one of the most accessible destinations in the country.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a Phoenix commercial building early Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023...

KTAR.com

Over 70 firefighters battle overnight blaze at Phoenix commercial building

More than 70 firefighters worked to put out a raging fire in a Phoenix commercial building early Wednesday.

10 minutes ago

Portrait of Sandra Harris...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for woman last seen leaving south Phoenix home overnight in wheelchair

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a woman who was last seen leaving her home in south Phoenix overnight in a wheelchair.

2 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Valley sports legend Jerry Colangelo talks Suns, D-backs, more

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, Mike Broomhead talks with one of the most prolific names in Arizona, Jerry Colangelo.

3 hours ago

Ira Latham, father of students in Higley Unified School District, stripped down to a tube top and d...

KTAR.com

Dad protesting Higley USD dress code policy explains why he stripped down

The father who stripped down to a tube top and daisy dukes to protest an updated dress code policy at a Higley Unified School District school board meeting in September explained why he stripped down on KTAR News 92.3 FM's The Gaydos and Chad Show.

3 hours ago

FBI Phoenix is warning the public of a rising scam that centers around perpetrators convincing vict...

KTAR.com

FBI in Phoenix warns of rising ‘The Phantom Hacker’ scam

FBI Phoenix is warning the public of a rising scam that centers around perpetrators convincing victims that foreign hackers have got into their bank accounts.

3 hours ago

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS ...

Brandon Gray

Eligible Arizonans can e-file 2024 taxes for free under new IRS pilot program

The Arizona Department of Revenue and Code for America announced Tuesday a partnership giving eligible Arizona individual taxpayers a new way to e-file their taxes for free in 2024. 

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Mesa becomes 1st city verified by booking app for travelers with disabilities