Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Farm Bureau moves away from governor’s Water Policy Council

Oct 15, 2023, 7:15 AM

Owner and longtime Queen Creek resident Sarah Brewer feeds her horses at the Saddle Up Ranch minist...

Owner and longtime Queen Creek resident Sarah Brewer feeds her horses at the Saddle Up Ranch ministry and horse rescue facility in the Phoenix suburbs on June 9, 2023 in Queen Creek, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Farm Bureau is stepping away from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ Water Policy Council.

The organization described it’s decision as both “thoughtful” and “sober” while being in the best interest of its members.

“On behalf of the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation, I express our disappointment in what has been the workings of the Rural Groundwater Committee of the Governor’s Water Policy Council,” said Arizona Farm Bureau President Stefanie Smallhouse in a statement.

“While we respect the efforts made by Governor Katie Hobbs’ administration to address pressing issues related to rural groundwater, we believe the current process in place has been deaf to the concerns and priorities of Arizona’s farm and ranch families and we must withdraw from it entirely.”

Smallhouse wrote that the organization’s priorities have been given “very little consideration” or have been “dismissed.”

“After months of deliberation, the committee’s direction, and thereby the outcome of the greater Council, appears to be pre-determined as essentially a cross between the seriously flawed attempts of the past and an AMA,” she said in a release. “This is unacceptable to our members, farm and ranch families who will undoubtedly be impacted directly and immediately by any rural groundwater regulatory framework.”

According to the AFB, agriculture in the state contributes $23.3 billion to the state, in addition to open space and local and national food security.

“The priorities we have championed for Arizona’s farm and ranch families from the beginning of our involvement in this process have been driven by their desire to be good water stewards while protecting current uses and creating opportunities for the future, which enable even greater conservation,” Smallhouse said in a statement.

“First and foremost, we believe that a new and innovative approach for the protection of water users and their uses is a prerequisite for any new regulatory structure in rural Arizona. Secondly, any new regulatory process must be driven by a locally elected planning body. This is by no means an unusual concept. Several of these entities currently manage natural resources in Arizona and have been very effective with local direction and accountability for decades.”

While they’ve left the council, AFB still wishes to work with Hobbs and the state.

“Although we must withdraw to turn our attention and time towards an effort where we can be heard, we appreciate the Governor’s invitation to serve on the Council and value her leadership initiative,” Smallhouse said. “We have extended an offer to Governor Hobbs to convene a diverse group of agricultural stakeholders from around the state to meet with her directly. In the interest of Arizona’s food security and water future, we hope she accepts.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe. (Tempe Police Scree...

KTAR.com

Tempe police make arrest in recent spate of sexual assaults

Tempe police have arrested 24-year-old Djimon Boggs in connection with three recent sexual assault incidents.

47 minutes ago

(City of Surprise Fire & Medical Department)...

KTAR.com

Small dog rescued from Surprise fire as nine displaced

A fire tore through a house in Surprise on Saturday that required the rescue of man's best friend and displaced nine people.

3 hours ago

(U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Man arrested crossing border with nearly 1,300 pounds of cocaine

A man is being charged for attempting to bring more than a half-ton of cocaine into the United States through Nogales. 

4 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Joanne Drilling/Cincinnati Business Courier

Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Arizona

Being in the top 1% of earners in Arizona requires 22% more income than it did five years ago, according to Internal Revenue Service data.

5 hours ago

Harkins is bringing back its moonlight cinema concept for a third season. (Facebook Photo/Harkins T...

KTAR.com

Harkins Theatres bringing back moonlight cinema near Camelview in Scottsdale

Harkins' moonlight cinema concept will return to a rooftop adjacent to Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale next week.

14 hours ago

Police have released body cam footage in a fatal Glendale shooting after a suspect fired at an offi...

KTAR.com

Body cam video released of fatal Glendale shooting after suspect fired at officer

Police have released body cam footage in a fatal Glendale shooting after a suspect fired at an officer in July.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Arizona Farm Bureau moves away from governor’s Water Policy Council