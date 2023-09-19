PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department announced Tuesday it is hosting a Community Safety Fair at Cesar Chavez Park.

The event is from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Officials said the location was selected to support the Parks Department in highlighting the opening of its new community center.

The fire department will also have an opportunity to meet with newly elected District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington.

Attendees will see safety campaigns showcased by the Fire Department and their strategic partners.

The campaigns include hiker safety, car seat installations, baby shots, smoke detectors and pool safety. In addition, there will be a bike rodeo, stop the bleed and hands-only CPR and apparatus display.

Cesar Chavez Park is located at 8440 S. 35th Ave. in Laveen Village.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.