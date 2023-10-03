Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mountain Vista Medical Center, Jersey College partner to open nursing school in Mesa

Oct 3, 2023, 4:25 AM

(Facebook Photo/Mountain Vista Medical Center)...

(Facebook Photo/Mountain Vista Medical Center)

(Facebook Photo/Mountain Vista Medical Center)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Mountain Vista Medical Center and Jersey College partnered to establish a School of Nursing on the hospital’s campus in Mesa, serving the East Valley.

The Jersey College Hospital-based professional nursing program is a six-semester associate’s degree program. It will provide graduates with the opportunity to become registered nurses.

“Jersey College and Mountain Vista Medical Center have worked together for many months to develop a unique nursing education experience,” Greg Karzhevsky, chancellor of Jersey College said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“From our initial meetings, the Mountain Vista Hospital leadership team has shared our vision for this collaborative model of educating future nurses to care for patients in the East Valley.”

The school will have more than 10,000 square feet of classroom and office space. The program combines the teaching experience of college and the clinical expertise of a hospital, according to Mountain Vista’s owner, Steward Medical Group. A hospital-based track gives students the ability to learn the art and science of nursing from within a hospital setting.

Last year, Arizona ranked among the top five states with the most severe healthcare staffing shortages, according to the Arizona State Board of Nursing.

“The need for nurses in Arizona and across the country has been high for some time and is expected to continue,” Patrick Dunn, market chief nursing officer at Steward Health Care Arizona, said in a press release.

“Among other factors driving need, nurses have many employment options. We believe that engaging with well-educated students to share the values, philosophies and practices of Mountain Vista will help us care for our communities into the future.”

Inaguaral classes for Jersey College Nursing School will begin in January 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

caution tape across fence...

KTAR.com

Man dies after being shot at west Phoenix apartment complex

A man is dead after he was shot Monday night at a west Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said. 

48 minutes ago

Alfalfa farm...

Brandon Gray

Arizona terminates lease of Saudi-owned Fondomonte after investigation

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Monday the state land department terminated one of Saudi-owned dairy company Fondomonte Arizona's four Butler Valley leases.

3 hours ago

signs displaying rebranding of HonorHealth...

KTAR.com

HonorHealth rebrands its Valley cancer care services

HonorHealth announced Monday the rebranding of its cancer care services.

3 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man who fell into tracks dead after being struck by train in Phoenix

A man was pronounced dead after being struck by a train following a fall on to the tracks in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

11 hours ago

(Photo by Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Judge affirms Arizona can no longer exclude gender-affirming care from state health plans

A federal judge has approved a final settlement eliminating a ban on providing gender-affirming care under Arizona state employee health insurance.

14 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone...

Brandon Gray

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announces he will not pursue 3rd term

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Monday he is not pursuing a third term and will be departing the office in January 2024.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Mountain Vista Medical Center, Jersey College partner to open nursing school in Mesa