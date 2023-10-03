PHOENIX — Mountain Vista Medical Center and Jersey College partnered to establish a School of Nursing on the hospital’s campus in Mesa, serving the East Valley.

The Jersey College Hospital-based professional nursing program is a six-semester associate’s degree program. It will provide graduates with the opportunity to become registered nurses.

“Jersey College and Mountain Vista Medical Center have worked together for many months to develop a unique nursing education experience,” Greg Karzhevsky, chancellor of Jersey College said in a press release.

“From our initial meetings, the Mountain Vista Hospital leadership team has shared our vision for this collaborative model of educating future nurses to care for patients in the East Valley.”

The school will have more than 10,000 square feet of classroom and office space. The program combines the teaching experience of college and the clinical expertise of a hospital, according to Mountain Vista’s owner, Steward Medical Group. A hospital-based track gives students the ability to learn the art and science of nursing from within a hospital setting.

Last year, Arizona ranked among the top five states with the most severe healthcare staffing shortages, according to the Arizona State Board of Nursing.

“The need for nurses in Arizona and across the country has been high for some time and is expected to continue,” Patrick Dunn, market chief nursing officer at Steward Health Care Arizona, said in a press release.

“Among other factors driving need, nurses have many employment options. We believe that engaging with well-educated students to share the values, philosophies and practices of Mountain Vista will help us care for our communities into the future.”

Inaguaral classes for Jersey College Nursing School will begin in January 2024.

