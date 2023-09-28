Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

CAC Superstition Mountain Campus breaks ground on new buildings, renovations

Sep 28, 2023, 4:25 AM

Central Arizona College Superstition Mountain Campus groundbreaking...

Central Arizona College announced it is expanding its Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction with new buildings and renovations. (Central Arizona College photos)

(Central Arizona College photos)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Central Arizona College announced it is expanding its Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction with new buildings and renovations.

CAC had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for the expansion. It spotlighted the construction of a new Allied Health building, a Skilled Trades building and C building renovation.

Renovation for the C building will be completed by March 2024. The Skilled Trades and Allied Health buildings are projected to open for classes beginning in January 2025.

RELATED STORIES

“CAC is pleased to be working with McCarthy and ARCHITEKTON to create a world-class learner experience for the residents of Apache Junction and Pinal County,” CAC President Dr. Jackie Elliott said in a press release.

“These new facilities will allow the college to prepare students for the workforce and assist in providing economic growth for the region.”

What will the buildings feature?

The Allied Health facility will provide integrated learning classrooms and labs. Students will learn massage therapy, aesthetician, nursing assistance, pharmacy, phlebotomy, medical assistant, radiology and sonography.

In addition, simulation centers will replicate realistic healthcare environments, including hospital and operating rooms. The facility is equipped with advanced simulation technologies like computerized patient simulators and high-fidelity mannequins.

For the Skilled Trades building, classrooms, labs and exterior labs will be provided for mechanical, electrical plumbing, ceramics and arts programming. The workshops will mirror real-world work environments which will give students industry-specific skills and practical practice, the release said.

C building renovations will provide a computer lab, VR lab, an expanded e-sports lab, faculty and public safety offices.  The existing cafe, student lounge and student organization space will remain in the building. CAC is also expanding its outdoor seating area.

Facilities set for growth

CAC said it will remain poised for growth based on industry needs.

The new buildings will have space for limited future programs.

ARCHITEKTON Project Architect Dan Childers explained the facilities will be designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency.

“Incorporating efficient HVAC systems, natural lighting, rainwater collection, and water conservation measures. These sustainable design elements will help in the education and integration of sustainability into CAC’s curriculum to promote environmentally responsible practices,” Childers said in the press release.

“By providing cutting-edge education and training opportunities, these facilities will contribute to the growth of the region’s emerging technology and healthcare sectors while fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in healthcare practices.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman holds a stack of sweaters. The Valley is expected to see a stretch of days with highs in th...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area high temperatures expected to plummet from 100s to 80s in coming days

Temperatures are expected to take a nosedive this weekend after the Valley sees what could be its last triple-digit days of the year.

3 hours ago

A band plays during a 2022 version of downtown Glendale's LiVE! concert series....

Kevin Stone

Downtown Glendale brings back ‘LiVE!’ concert series with new monthly format

Glendale's "LiVE!" downtown concert series, now a monthly event, returns this weekend with a new format and new location.

3 hours ago

A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over downtown Phoenix, Ari...

Caleb Scott/Cronkite News

Maricopa County air quality raises health concerns with affected minority communities

On Aug. 30, the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter issued a 2023 environmental report card that cited the American Lung Association’s report ranking Phoenix air the seventh worst city in the country for particle pollution and fifth worst for ozone level.

3 hours ago

President Joe Biden landed at Sky Harbor International Airport where he will honor late Senator Joh...

Brandon Gray

President Joe Biden arrives in Arizona, will honor John McCain in Tempe, road closures expected

President Joe Biden arrived Wednesday night in the Valley where he will honor the late Senator John McCain Thursday in Tempe. 

11 hours ago

El Mirage, Arizona, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Hohokam Multi-Use Trail on Tuesday, Sept...

Kevin Stone

El Mirage holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for city’s first multi-use trail

The city of El Mirage held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the West Valley suburb’s first multi-use trail for pedestrians and bicyclists.

11 hours ago

(Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Chandler increases grass removal rebate set to go into effect next month

The Chandler City Council has voted to increase its residential grass removal rebate tenfold and the change will go into effect at the start of October.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

CAC Superstition Mountain Campus breaks ground on new buildings, renovations