PHOENIX — Central Arizona College announced it is expanding its Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction with new buildings and renovations.

CAC had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for the expansion. It spotlighted the construction of a new Allied Health building, a Skilled Trades building and C building renovation.

Renovation for the C building will be completed by March 2024. The Skilled Trades and Allied Health buildings are projected to open for classes beginning in January 2025.

“CAC is pleased to be working with McCarthy and ARCHITEKTON to create a world-class learner experience for the residents of Apache Junction and Pinal County,” CAC President Dr. Jackie Elliott said in a press release.

“These new facilities will allow the college to prepare students for the workforce and assist in providing economic growth for the region.”

What will the buildings feature?

The Allied Health facility will provide integrated learning classrooms and labs. Students will learn massage therapy, aesthetician, nursing assistance, pharmacy, phlebotomy, medical assistant, radiology and sonography.

In addition, simulation centers will replicate realistic healthcare environments, including hospital and operating rooms. The facility is equipped with advanced simulation technologies like computerized patient simulators and high-fidelity mannequins.

For the Skilled Trades building, classrooms, labs and exterior labs will be provided for mechanical, electrical plumbing, ceramics and arts programming. The workshops will mirror real-world work environments which will give students industry-specific skills and practical practice, the release said.

C building renovations will provide a computer lab, VR lab, an expanded e-sports lab, faculty and public safety offices. The existing cafe, student lounge and student organization space will remain in the building. CAC is also expanding its outdoor seating area.

Facilities set for growth

CAC said it will remain poised for growth based on industry needs.

The new buildings will have space for limited future programs.

ARCHITEKTON Project Architect Dan Childers explained the facilities will be designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency.

“Incorporating efficient HVAC systems, natural lighting, rainwater collection, and water conservation measures. These sustainable design elements will help in the education and integration of sustainability into CAC’s curriculum to promote environmentally responsible practices,” Childers said in the press release.

“By providing cutting-edge education and training opportunities, these facilities will contribute to the growth of the region’s emerging technology and healthcare sectors while fostering innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in healthcare practices.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.