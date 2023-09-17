PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation is putting public opinion in the driver’s seat.

ADOT opened a new public survey on Friday, which it hopes will help hammer down an appropriate speed limit for a roughly 25-mile section of the Interstate 17.

That section extends from Peoria Avenue to the Interstate 10 interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, ADOT said.

That interchange is also known as the “Split” because it’s where I-10, I-17 and the Loop 202 intersect.

Here’s the Split on a map:

Why is ADOT conducting a public survey?

ADOT said its speed study is in response to Senate Bill 1102, a law that established a minimum limit of 65 mph on interstate highways in counties that host more than 3 million residents.

For context, Maricopa County is over four million strong, which means city leaders have to think creatively under SB 1102 restrictions.

“SB 1102 also stipulates that a lower speed limit can be set if certain conditions are met,” ADOT said.

For example, ADOT could drop the speed limit down to 55 in these cases:

The public has the opportunity to share its input.

The freeway’s overall capacity and mobility won’t be negatively impacted.

An independent engineering study or roadway assessment deems a lower limit necessary.

As a result, ADOT is conducting both a public survey and an independent study. Depending on the results, drivers may have to hit the brakes when they’re driving down this stretch of the I-17.

Anyone can cast their vote to impact future driving conditions through the online survey through Sept. 30. Motorists can also send their thought to projects@azdot.gov.

In the meantime, the speed study is underway. It’s scheduled to be complete around the middle of October, ADOT said.

